After injuries derailed their 2024 season, the Atlanta Braves hope to bounce back in 2025. Injuries have already presented themselves during spring training, but manager Brian Snitker will have to count on pitcher Ian Anderson in Spencer Strider's absence from the mound.

Anderson has been a solid arm for the Braves in the past and Snitker likes his chances of performing at that level again this season.

“I think it's just getting more comfortable and more confident,” Snitker said via MLB.com. “I think that's the biggest thing, trusting his stuff again, and being that guy, staying on the attack and all that. As long as he's feeling good, I am.”

Anderson has not played at the Major League level since 2022, but with Strider on the shelf to begin the season, he will have an opportunity to reclaim a spot he once held. He has been working to get ready for his return during spring training.

“It’s been a long, long process for me and obviously, I’m still trying to figure things out,” Anderson said. “But it’s definitely a positive to be out there in the [fifth inning] and look up and see four zeroes behind you. Now, it’s about hammering that down and really closing it.”

Despite early injury concerns, the Braves are looking to compete for another World Series title in 2025.

Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider update

Despite neither of them likely being ready to go on Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves do not think they will have to play a lot of baseball without star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. or pitcher Spencer Strider.

Despite both players making progress, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos confirmed that Strider is ahead of Acuna from a recovery perspective.

“The fact that they're very active participants basically throughout the spring is a good sign,” Anthopoulos said. “Without having a date right now, we're definitely on the shorter end, Strider more so than Ronald.”

Both players will be ready to go upon returning. The Braves will not hold them back as they know what they are capable of.

“When they're ready, they'll be back with the team and they'll do their best to contribute,” Anthopoulos said. “We know what these guys can do at their peak, but I don't think we have a set expectation other than that these guys are fantastic players and we understand they're coming off injury.

“We’re taking our time with both of them to make sure that they're in position to stay healthy and perform at a high level for us. I don't know what that means, but the bar is so high because of what they've both done.”

Getting these two important players back on the field early in the season would be a significant victory for the Braves.