With the Atlanta Braves preparing for the 2026 season, they made a key change to the coaching staff by adding pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who came from their NL East rival, the New York Mets. As the Braves add pieces to the team ahead of spring training around the corner, Hefner speaks to the media about joining the team and even subtly mentions the Mets in his comments.

While Hefner's addition was announced last November, this is the first time Hefner is speaking to the media, as he was asked about joining Atlanta, saying he has admired them from afar, even when he was with “that other team up north.”

“A lot of respect for this organization,” Hefner said, according to Mark Bowman. “Grew up watching the Braves on TBS and watching Smoltz, and Maddox and Glavin and all those guys do their do their thing, and then obviously being with that other team up north for a number of years, both as a player and as a coach, a lot of admiration and respect for this group and just super grateful to be here and looking forward to continue to work with these guys.”

Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said “that other team up north” in reference to his former employer pic.twitter.com/FC5u3twoA6 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 12, 2026

Braves have pitchers that contain traits Jeremy Hefner ‘dreams of'

Though Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenback is missing significant time to start the season, the starting rotation, filled with players like Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, and others, has impressed Hefner. He would be asked about the pitchers on Atlanta and said it's made up of traits that “you dream of as a pitching coach.

“Lot of strikeouts, not a lot of walks. They pound the zone, they're super athletic, super aggressive, all the things that you dream of as a pitching coach, a lot of these guys have those qualities,” Hefner said. “So I'm not coming in to change anything, right? What are these little things that maybe a slight tweak here or there, whether it's delivery or pitch usage or whatever.”

“Just try to help,” Hefner continued. “Because the Braves have been good for a long time, and certainly don't want to come in and change anything more or less, like, come alongside them, and if there's anywhere that I can help or provide a different perspective, certainly want to do that.”

At any rate, Atlanta looks to improve after finishing with a 76-86 record last season.