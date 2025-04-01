ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves travel to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series by handing out a Braves-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Dodgers Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Dustin May

Chris Sale has made one start this season.

Last Start: at San Diego Padres: No Decision, 5.0 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: See above

Dustin May will be making his 2025 debut and his first MLB appearance since 2023.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Dodgers Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +118

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, SportsNet Los Angeles

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Sale will take the mound in this game, and I am expecting a much smoother outing. Sale had an uncharacteristic start against the San Diego Padres in his first outing. Still, he was able to put the Braves in a position to win. That is what he does every time he takes the mound, and that is why he won the National League Cy Young last season. Now that the first start is under his belt, Sale should be more relaxed and ready to go against the Dodgers. If he pitches well, the Braves will be able to cover the spread.

Dustin May is making his first start since 2023. He missed the entirety of 2024 due to injury. With that, he has not thrown more than 56 innings in any of his seasons in the big leagues. Because of this, the right-hander could be on a bit of a pitch count. The Braves have to make sure he hits that count early in the game. If Atlanta can make May work, and force him out of the game early, they will make the Dodgers use their bullpen in ways they do not want to. If that happens, expect Atlanta to win Tuesday night.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles is undefeated this season. They are once again the best team in the MLB, and it does not seem close. They handled the Braves with ease in their matchup Monday night, they swept the Detroit Tigers, and they beat the Chicago Cubs twice in Tokyo. Those are two good teams they were able to sweep. The Braves are very good again, and Los Angeles made the win look easy. With the way they are playing right now, it is hard to bet against them.

As mentioned, May has not pitched since 2023. That could hinder his performance a bit. However, when he does pitch, he is usually lights out. The right-hander has thrown 191.2 career big league innings, struck out 174 batters, and opponents are batting just .206 off him. Along with that, May has allowed just 19 home runs. If May can continue to be solid on the mound, despite his limited action, the Dodgers are going to remain undefeated.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

I think this is going to be a very close game. Chris Sale is tough to bet against, but Dustin May is very good. For that reason, I am going to play it safe and take the Braves to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-176)