With the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to spend exorbitantly in free agency, many have called for a salary cap to be introduced. Not new Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt serves on the MLBPA executive subcommittee. He gave a firm response when asked if MLB should implement a salary cap, via Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun.

“The salary cap doesn't fix anything,” Bassitt said. “If you look at every major sport that has a salary cap, we have the best parity. The salary cap is not the issue. Having suppressed salaries across the league so owners can make more money is not the answer.”

Article Continues Below

“If I tell you in 25 years, the Dodgers will be going to 10 World Series and winning seven of them, is that an issue?” he continued. “Because that's the Patriots. The Chiefs have been to what, six or seven? The Philadelphia Eagles have been to four or five. The parity in our sport is better than any other sport.”

It's one thing for a team to spend big in free agency. It's another for the same team to do it continuously, while winning back-to-back World Series titles. Dating back to 2016, the Dodgers have won three World Series crowns and five National League pennants.

Bassitt doesn't think a salary cap would stop Los Angeles from leading MLB. He was quick to point out dynasties in other major leagues. Another World Series title for the Dodgers may push the salary cap conversation back to the forefront. But Bassitt will continue to be sternly against the idea.