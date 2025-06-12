The Baltimore Orioles have had a rough season in 2025. After finishing near the top of the American League East over the last few seasons, the Orioles are near the bottom of the standings. However, Baltimore got some good news on the injury status of backup catcher Gary Sanchez. He and outfielder Tyler O'Neill were sent on rehab assignments earlier this week.

On Thursday, Sanchez's health took a turn for the better. According to MASN's Roch Kubatko, the veteran catcher could come back during the Orioles' weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

“Sounds like Gary Sanchez could come off IL this weekend instead of road trip,” said Kubatko on social media.

Sanchez's return gives Mansolino a way to give Adley Rutschman a break behind the plate. Through the 66 games that Baltimore have played this season, Rutschman has started in all but five of them.

The 32-year-old catcher has not played for the Orioles since April 27. A wrist injury put an end to one of the worst starts of his career. Through 12 games with Baltimore this season, Sanchez averages .100 at the plate with no doubles or home runs. After hitting at least 10 homers in nine of his ten seasons in Major League Baseball.

Mansolino needs all the help he can get to turn the Orioles' season around. He has begun pressing the right buttons, leading his team to seven wins in their last ten games and 11 of their last 16. After replacing Brandon Hyde as Baltimore's manager, Mansolino has helped his team return to relevancy.

Both Sanchez and O'Neill have underwhelmed so far this season. However, some time on the injured list could be just what they need to find their swings. Baltimore has a tough series ahead of them against Detroit, and Sanchez has a chance to come back and be the hero if he returns this weekend.