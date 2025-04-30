The Baltimore Orioles lost in embarrassing fashion on Tuesday night to the New York Yankees, 15-3. To make things worse, it was in Baltimore, and the Orioles now have an 11-18 record with a lot of questions swirling.

Veteran Kyle Gibson got the start for the Orioles, but he quickly wished he had started a different game. The Yankees had three straight home runs to start the game and four total in the first inning alone as part of a 5-run start.

Gibson ended up going just 3.2 innings, giving up nine runs on 11 hits as he earned his first loss of the year. Afterward, manager Brandon Hyde opened up on Gibson's rough start, per ESPN.

“He gave up four homers in the first inning. That's kind of a telling sign,” Hyde said. “At that point I'm just trying to figure out how we're going to get through the game.”

This marked Gibson's first start of the year after he signed a contract toward the end of March. But, it was a forgettable one for the 37-year-old veteran who spent time with the Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Gibson was with the Orioles in 2023, registering a 15-9 record with a 4.73 ERA before going to St. Louis in 2024.

Gibson also spoke about the outing, per MASN: “Just a weird instance where some of them were bad location, some of them weren't. I'll go back and look at it,” Gibson said. “Physically, felt good, so that's kind of the frustrating thing…Not how I wanted the first one to go. Great night, lots of fans out there.”

It was an uncharacteristic night for Gibson and a historic one for the Yankees as they had another home run barrage. Still, the veteran pitcher will go back and see if he can make changes for his next start of the year.