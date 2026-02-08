The Baltimore Orioles on Saturday won their salary arbitration case against left-handed reliever Keegan Akin in the organization's second hearing this offseason. A three-person arbitration panel — John Stout, Jeanne Charles, and Samantha Tower — ruled in favor of the team, setting Akin's 2026 salary at $2.975 million. The 30-year-old had filed for $3.375 million, meaning he will earn $400,000 less than his requested amount in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

It was the first arbitration victory for a club this year after players won five of the first six cases. Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal set a record by winning a $32 million award, the highest arbitration salary ever. Baltimore split its two arbitration hearings, with right-hander Kyle Bradish securing a $3.55 million award after rejecting the Orioles' $2.875 million proposal earlier this month.

Akin's arbitration history includes a $825,000 salary in his first year of arbitration, followed by $1.475 million last season. This year's hearing was his third through the process, and the left-hander had previously reached agreements with the team in his first two arbitration-eligible seasons.

Akin, who will turn 31 in April, has spent his entire six-season MLB career with Baltimore. Since debuting in 2020, he has appeared in 368 innings and compiled a 16-22 record with a 4.48 ERA and 11 career saves. He made the transition from a swingman role in 2020–21 to a full-time reliever in 2022, recording a 3.20 ERA over 81⅔ innings that season with a 49.3% groundball rate and just a 6.1% walk rate. Akin struggled through 23⅓ innings in 2023, surrendering a 6.85 ERA. He missed most of the season because of a lower back injury. The ensuing season, however, witnessed a reclamation, as he pitched 78⅔ innings with a 3.32 ERA and a career-best strikeout-to-walk ratio of 24.9%.

Akin appeared in 64 games exclusively out of the bullpen in 2025, posting a 5–4 record with a 3.41 ERA. He worked 63⅓ innings, struck out 59 hitters, walked 33, and picked up eight saves.

While the Orioles' bullpen picture remains unsettled entering spring training, Akin is a strong candidate for the Opening Day roster if healthy. He is one of three left-handed relievers currently on the 40-man roster, along with Dietrich Enns and Grant Wolfram. Starter Cade Povich is also a potential option for the bullpen.