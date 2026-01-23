Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad received an important update on Friday, via Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.

“Orioles manager Craig Albernaz says outfielder Heston Kjerstad (undisclosed) is expected to be a ‘full participant' in spring training,” Weyrich wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kjerstad is set to fully participate in spring training. It is a big update for a promising young outfielder. Once a highly regarded prospect, the 26-year-old has yet to meet his lofty expectations, though.

Nevertheless, there is still reason to believe that Kjerstad can find his footing at the big league level.

In 54 games with the Orioles in 2025, Kjerstad slashed .192/.240/.327 across 167 plate appearances. He added four home runs and 19 RBI. Baltimore is hopeful that he can take the next step forward this season and make a consistent impact at the MLB level.

The Orioles have had a strong overall offseason. With that being said, they are rumored to be interested in bringing in a starting pitcher. Throughout the offseason, the Orioles have been linked to Framber Valdez. Additionally, Zac Gallen could be a candidate for Baltimore. With both starters still available in free agency, there is a chance that the O's will sign one of them.

Meanwhile, the Orioles are expected to have one of the better offenses in the sport. It will be interesting to see if Kjerstad can provide a positive impact in the lineup. He will do everything he can to prove to the Orioles that he deserves an everyday role in spring training.