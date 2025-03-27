Opening Day is here as there is a full slate of MLB action on Thursday, and the next seven months are going to be filled with baseball. The Baltimore Orioles are getting their season started on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays, and left fielder Tyler O'Neill once again got his season started in style.

Tyler O'Neill came into this season with a historic streak on the line as he has hit an Opening Day home run in each of the last five seasons. Sure enough, he did it again on Thursday against the Blue Jays. O'Neill hit a three-run bomb in the top of the third inning, and he has now hit six straight Opening Day home runs.

TYLER O'NEILL HAS HOMERED ON #OPENINGDAY IN SIX STRAIGHT SEASONS! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0hE5YV87E7 — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

O'Niell has been in the MLB since 2018, and this is his first season with the Orioles. It didn't take him very long to make an impact as that home run put Baltimore on top in the third inning.

Prior to Baltimore, O'Neill spent most of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He played for the Cardinals for six seasons as he was in St. Louis from 2018 until 2023. O'Neill spent his first season away from the Cardinals last year as he was with the Boston Red Sox. Now, he is with his third team, and he is off to a strong start with the Orioles.

The Orioles have put together a couple of impressive seasons in a row, but Baltimore hasn't been able to find any success in the postseason. Tyler O'Neill was with a divison foe last season, so he saw firsthand how good this Orioles team is. Now, he is part of the team, and he is hoping that they can make a run in the playoffs this year.

Baltimore is looking strong in their Opening Day contest against the Blue Jays as they currently have a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning. There are 162 games, and every single one is important. Especially the ones that are against divisional opponents.