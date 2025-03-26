ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL East battle on opening day as the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Last year, the Orioles would go 91-71 to finish second in the American League East. That would earn them a spot in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but they would fall in two games to the Kansas City Royals. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays had a disappointing 2024 season. They would finish the year 74-88, which places them in last place in the AL East. Still, the Blue Jays made some moves in the offseason to improve on that record, including signing Anthony Santander away from the Orioles.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -120

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

While the Orioles did lose Anthony Santander in this offseason, they bring back much of their lineup from last year. That starts with Gunnar Henderson, who had a 9.1 WAR last year and finished fourth in AL MVP voting. Still, Henderson will begin the season on the IL. Still, the middle of the lineup will bring back Adley Rutschman. Rustchamn hit .250 last year with a .318 on-base percentage and a .391 slugging percentage last season. He hit 19 home runs and drove in 79 RBIs last year.

Further, the Orioles will have a full year of Jackson Holiday. Holiday played in just 60 games with the Oriole last year, hitting just .189 with a .255 on-base percentage. Still, he has been stronger in spring training and should be solid this year for the Orioles. Further, the Orioles brought in Tyler O'Neill. O”Neill hit .241 with a .511 slugging percentage last year in Boston. He also hit 31 home runs while driving in 61 RBIs. Finally, Jordan Westburg will also make an impact in this game. He is projected to be the starting second baseman this year. Last year, in 107 games, he hit .264 with a .312 on-base percentage and a .481 slutting. Further, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 63 RBIs.

Zach Eflin is expected to be on the mound for the Orioles. He was 10-9 last year with a 3.59 ERA over his time with two teams. He was much better in his time with the Orioles. In his nine starts with the Orioles, he went 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA. Eflin was 0-1 in Spring Training, pitching 11.2 innings over four starts, and giving up seven runs in those games.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays offense features a powerful middle of the lineup. It starts with Valdimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero hit .323 last year with a .396 on-base percentage and a .544 slugging. Further, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 103 RBIs last year. The Blue Jays did not have much power in the lineup outside of Guerrero last year, with their top home run hitting behind George Spring with his 19 home runs last year. The Blue Jays addressed that by bringing in Anthony Santander. Santander his .235 last year with a .506 slugging percentage. He hit 44 home runs last year while driving in 102 runs last year.

Bo Bichetter will lead off the lineup this year. Bichette hit .225 last year with a .277 on-base percentage. He hit just four home runs and 31 RBIs last year. Further, George Springer also returns to the lineup this year. Springer hit .220 last year with a .303 on-base percentage. Springer also hit 19 home runs and 56 RBIS last year.

Jose Berrios is expected to be on the mound for the Blue Jays in this one. He was 16-11 last year with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. Berrios went 2-0 in Spring training, pitching 20.2 innings, and giving up five runs. still, he did give up three home runs in that time.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The odds in this MLB game do favor the Orioles. They also have a key factor that may tilt things their way. Tyler O'Neill started slow in Spring Training, but has picked up as of late. Still, he has an MLB record streak on the line in this game. O'Neill has hit a home run on opening day each of the last five seasons, stretching over two different teams. He will look to make it six years in a row, and the last three on different teams. Still, Jose Berrios pitched well in Spring Training and should be able to slow down this Orioles line up. The Orioles are missing Gunnar Henderson and the gap in the middle of the line up with show in this one. Take the Blue Jays.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+102)