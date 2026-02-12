The Baltimore Orioles arrived at Spring Training intent on resetting the standard in the AL East, and Craig Albernaz wasted no time making his expectations clear. The Orioles' new manager wants more edge, more noise, and more visible accountability. In his view, energy is not optional—it is the foundation of a winning culture.

Hired in October after the club’s last-place AL East finish, the O's skipper addressed the roster Thursday at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. His message was direct, raise the intensity in workouts, compete with urgency, and embrace confrontation when it sharpens performance. Comfort, he suggested, had no place in a clubhouse trying to climb the division standings.

The directive came to life a day earlier. During live batting practice, newly signed slugger Pete Alonso exchanged playful but pointed barbs with right-hander Dean Kremer while taking swings. Rather than discourage the interaction, Albernaz highlighted it as the standard.

The Baltimore Sun's Matt Weyrich shared the manager’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing the push for a louder, more demanding environment.

“We're challenging our guys to talk a little crap [like Pete Alonso did yesterday]. You want to get those competitive juices flowing, but … it kind of keeps guys accountable too.”

The remarks, delivered during a morning team meeting, were not personal. The Orioles' new skipper views competitive banter as a performance tool—a way to sharpen focus, reinforce standards, and eliminate complacency. The objective is internal pressure that mirrors the intensity of meaningful games.

Alonso embodies that philosophy. The organization's five-year, $155 million offseason investment was about more than middle-of-the-order power. Baltimore targeted presence, urgency, and a player unafraid to challenge teammates publicly and productively.

This mindset defines the early stages of the Albernaz era. After finishing last in the division, incremental change will not suffice. By encouraging players to speak up and back it up, the Orioles are attempting to build a culture where accountability is visible and expectations are unmistakable. If the roster responds, the shift in tone could begin well before Opening Day 2026.