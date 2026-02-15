The Baltimore Orioles had a very frustrating 2025 season. Baltimore missed the Major League Baseball Playoffs, after posting a losing campaign. This offseason, the Orioles have made a lot of moves to try and rebuild their roster.

The Orioles are reportedly looking at making some more trades, per an Athletic report. Baltimore is dealing with some injuries on their roster. Those injuries are especially affecting their infield.

“As second baseman Jackson Holliday recovers from a broken hamate bone in his right hand, the Orioles possibly could carry both Ryan Mountcastle and Coby Mayo on their Opening Day roster. Jordan Westburg, currently dealing with a tweaked right oblique, could move to second, opening third for Mayo. Mountcastle would be a backup to Alonso at first and DH,” Ken Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal believes that this situation is going to eventually create a massive headache for Baltimore.

“At some point, though, a logjam of right-handed corner infielders figures to ensue, which is why the Orioles continue to explore trades for both (Ryan) Mountcastle and (Coby) Mayo, according to a person familiar with their thinking,” Rosenthal added.

Baltimore finished the 2025 season with a 75-87 record. The team fired their prior manager Brandon Hyde during the course of the year.

Orioles look to return to the MLB Playoffs

Baltimore was one of the best teams in the American League during the 2024 campaign. The Orioles made the postseason that year, but lost in disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Royals.

Things went south for the O's in 2025. The team started out of the gate with the worst record in the American League East. Baltimore fired their manager Hyde, and replaced him with Tony Mansolino. Mansolino was able to get the team in better shape.

Before the 2026 season, Baltimore put forth a lot of effort to bolster the roster. The Orioles famously snagged star free agent slugger Pete Alonso. It was one of several moves made by the organization.

“The Orioles also signed free-agent reliever Ryan Helsley and center fielder Leody Taveras and traded for outfielder Taylor Wade, infielder Blaze Alexander and reliever Andrew Kittredge. One rival executive was impressed by their haul, even if it did not include a top-of-the-rotation type to complement Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish,” Rosenthal added.

Spring training games begin for Baltimore on Friday.