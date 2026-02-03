The Baltimore Orioles entered the offseason searching for direction after a 75–87 finish, a sharp turn following a second-place AL East finish in 2024 and a 101-win division title in 2023 that forced the organization to confront its leadership gap.

The Orioles organizational shift became clear when The Exit 52 Podcast shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) following Jackson Holliday’s appearance on the show Monday. During the episode, Holliday revealed the message slugger Pete Alonso sent him shortly after finalizing his five-year deal, a text that set an immediate tone inside the clubhouse.

“Get ready for the storm and the war, it’s gonna be glorious”

The season was marked by a persistent injury bug. The Orioles used more than 70 players, a franchise record, after enduring 29 separate injured list stints that reshaped the roster almost weekly. Lineup continuity never stabilized, roles shifted constantly, and matchups became reactive rather than planned. The constant turnover exposed depth limitations and prevented any sustained momentum, even as the roster remained competitive on paper and expectations remained high.

Still, the front office viewed health as only part of the problem. Consistency wavered across long stretches of the schedule. Urgency faded in moments that required it most. Leadership emerged as the missing variable as expectations continued to outpace execution.

Alonso’s early outreach reflected that emphasis. Holliday described the veteran’s approach as direct and intentional, signaling that preparation would take precedence over comfort as the team resets its internal standards.

New manager Craig Albernaz, hired in October 2025, now begins his first full season leading a roster expected to respond differently. The offseason move was designed to raise accountability, not simply add production.

With spring training approaching and division competition tightening, Baltimore is no longer framing 2026 as a transitional year. Internal focus has shifted toward execution, accountability, and durability over the course of a full season. The message landed early, well before camp starts. Expectations followed, not as talk, but as a standard the roster is now expected to meet.