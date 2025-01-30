A lot of the big names on the free agent market in the MLB this offseason have already been scooped up, but there are still a few true difference-makers out there. One of those star free agents that are still available is former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is still weighing his options on the open market. The Boston Red Sox are one team that had been rumored to be involved with Bregman, but those talks have cooled.

Now, the Red Sox are falling out of contention for the two-time All-Star, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“I don't know that he's gonna end up in Boston at this point,” Passan said on the Talkin' Baseball podcast.

A return to the Astros is still in play for Bregman, and the Toronto Blue Jays, the Chicago Cubs, and the Detroit Tigers all still have their chances to swing a deal for the corner infielder. Now, it appears as if those suitors have one less team to compete in this race.

The Red Sox didn't strike out completely in this free-agent period. They agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler early in free agency, and the Vanderbilt product will head to Boston to bolster its rotation fresh off of winning the World Series for Los Angeles.

Bregman's production has fallen off a little bit in recent years, but whichever team gets him is still getting a quality third baseman who can get the job done in the field and at the plate. He has eclipsed 20 home runs in each of the last three seasons and won a Gold Glove at the hot corner last season. He may not be at the same level as he was in 2019 when he nearly won the AL MVP and led the MLB in WAR, but he is still worth a big contract in this free agent cycle.

The Blue Jays would be a good spot for Bregman as they look to retool their roster and get back into playoff contention in the ultra-competitive AL East. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is another name to watch that is still available on the free agent market, and the Blue Jays have been involved in his sweepstakes as well.