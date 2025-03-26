This past winter was a busy one for the Boston Red Sox. After missing the playoffs for the last couple of years, the team made some major upgrades to the roster. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has added impact players such as ace Garrett Crochet, starting pitcher Walker Buehler and third baseman Alex Bregman to the roster. Still, there's always room for improvement. In his 2025 predictions article, MLB insider Jim Bowden has predicted that Breslow will land another big fish: Miami Marlins top starter Sandy Alcantara.

“The Marlins trade Sandy Alcantara to the Red Sox for right fielder Wilyer Abreu and a prospect package of righty Luis Perales, infielder Franklin Arias and righty Juan Valera,” wrote Bowden in his latest article.

The Red Sox have painstakingly rebuilt their farm system, and now it is one of the best in baseball. Top prospect Kristian Campbell is set to start the season in the majors, likely as the starting second baseman. Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer could definitely make their debuts this season as well. The starting rotation, fronted by Crochet and Buehler along with other homegrown arms, would become of one, if not the best, in the majors with the addition of Alcantara. Would Breslow pull the trigger, particularly if his team is in the playoff hunt? It certainly seems like a move that the Red Sox' boss would make.

Red Sox rotation would be one of MLB's best with Sandy Alcantara

In this proposed deal for Alcantara, it is certainly a package that Boston can afford. Abreu had a solid rookie season for the Sox last year, yet they have the depth to replace him. Especially if Anthony is ready to take over in right field by the time that the trade deadline has arrived. There is high hopes that the trio of Campbell, Anthony and Mayer will make an impact at Fenway Park this season, and that impact could push the Red Sox into the thick of the pennant race.

Although the package of prospects that Breslow and the Boston brass would give up in this hypothetical deal might sting quite a bit, it would still be worth it. Especially if Alcantara resumes his Cy Young form. If that happens, and Buehler and Crochet impress in their first season in Beantown, then expect Breslow to be aggressive once again in his quest to make the Red Sox championship contenders. With this type of trade, it stands to reason that the franchise's 10th World Series title could follow in short order.