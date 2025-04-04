The Boston Red Sox started the season slowly with 3 losses in their first 4 games on the road against the Texas Rangers. None of their big hitters — including newly acquired Alex Bregman — were able to come through in clutch hitting situations. Manager Alex Cora knows it's a long season and there was some degree of relief when the Red Sox followed the initial series by taking 2 of 3 from the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Red Sox clinched the series with an 8-4 triumph Thursday afternoon. The Boston bats came alive in that game as Bregman, Kristian Campbell and Triston Casas all contributed 2-run home runs in the victory. Bregman had his best game in a Red Sox uniform as he also had 2 doubles in addition to his first-inning long ball.

The assignment against Baltimore starting pitcher Charlie Morton was a tough one for Bregman. He had been just 1 for 14 against the veteran right hander before driving the first pitch he saw into the left field stands. Bregman was relieved to hit the early home run and he thought his teammates were solid as well.

“He's a really tough at-bat,” Bregman said, per Paige Leckie of MLB.com. “And obviously have so much respect for him; being his teammate, he’s a great dude and a really good competitor. So I thought we did a good job, though, throwing together some good at-bats as a whole today off of a tough pitching staff, and hopefully continue to keep that going.”

Red Sox return to Fenway with momentum

The Red Sox made significant moves in the offseason, adding starting pitchers Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and Walker Buehler from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The addition of Bregman gives the Red Sox much-needed power from a right-handed hitter.

Bregman's performance against the Orioles could indicate that he is ready to start contributing on an every-game basis. Campbell has also started the season in excellent fashion during his rookie season.

Buehler is expected to get the start for the Red Sox in their home opener Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.