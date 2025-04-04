The Boston Red Sox bounced back after losing four of their first five games to win two straight against the Baltimore Orioles and secure their first series victory of the year. As they prepare for their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team has received some positive injury news regarding a pair of their starting pitchers, Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito.

Bello dealt with a cranky shoulder throughout spring training that caused him to get a late start, while Giolito suffered a left hamstring strain on the first pitch of his first start in spring training. Both guys started the season on the injured list, but it seems like they are making their way back towards full health, as they both have rehab starts on their schedule next week.

“Bello pitching Sunday for Worcester and Giolito on Tuesday. Both will need at least one more rehab start after that. Crawford still just throwing bullpens,” Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Red Sox starting rotation could get big Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito boost

Bello and Giolito figure to factor into the mix for the Red Sox starting rotation once they return to the majors. Bello had a decent 2024 campaign for Boston, posting a 14-8 record with a 4.49 earned run average while racking up 153 strikeouts, but he figures to benefit from being a middle of the rotation starter, rather than an ace like the team was trying to utilize him as. Giolito hasn't pitched since 2023 after he missed the entire 2024 season due to an elbow injury he suffered in March.

Once these two guys return, Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb are likely to get sent to the bullpen, with Kutter Crawford also expected to be a part of the team's pitching staff once he returns from his own injury woes. For now, Boston will focus on winning with the players they have at their disposal, and they will look to pick up their third straight victory when they face off against the Cardinals on Friday.