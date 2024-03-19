The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that Brayan Bello will be Boston's starting pitcher on Opening Day when the Red Sox open the season in Seattle against the Mariners on March 28.

At 24 years old, Bello is the youngest pitcher to start on Opening Day for the Red Sox in nearly 30 years. Aaron Sele was also 24 years old when he took the mound for Boston on Opening Day in 1995. Bello will be 10 days older on March 28 than Sele was when he started game one of the 1995 Red Sox season, per Pete Abraham.

The news comes nearly two weeks after the Red Sox and Bello agreed to a six-year, $55 million contract extension with a seventh-year club option on March 7. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Bello checked many boxes ahead of the announcement.

“I do believe he's in a stage in his career and in the organization that he is the right one for that game,” Cora said, via Ian Browne. “It's only [one game], but we made a big commitment with him a few weeks ago. He made a big commitment with us. It goes hand in hand. Last year he proved that he belongs here. Just feels like he's done everything that we asked him to do throughout the offseason, in Spring Training. He keeps improving, and he'll be the guy in Game 1.”

Red Sox pitching outlook

The Red Sox were probably banking on Lucas Giolito to be their Opening Day starter, but he likely won’t see the mound this season after having surgery for a partial UCL tear in his throwing elbow.

Bello seemed like the next logical choice, in part because of the upside and potential Boston thinks he has, but also because there aren’t many other options. Nick Pivetta, who will start game two of the season, was another candidate.

There is still a chance the Red Sox sign free agent starter Jordan Montgomery, but he likely would need a couple of weeks after signing to get game-ready.

With all that said, it's Brayan Bello who gets the start after posting a 12-11 record with a 4.24 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 28 starts last season.