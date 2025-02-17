The Boston Red Sox solidified their roster last week by signing former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to come in and beef up their infield. While the price tag on his three-year, $120 million deal likely helped convince Bregman to sign with the Sox, it sounds like former star second baseman Dustin Pedroia played a big role in recruiting him to Boston.

Pedroia spent his entire 14-year career with the Red Sox, with the team struggling to replace him at second base since his career effectively ended in 2017 (he played just nine total games in 2018 and 2019). With Bregman potentially set to make the transition from third base to second base, Boston may have finally found their guy, as Pedroia revealed he helped sell Bregman on the allure of playing for the Sox.

“I honestly just told him the facts. I just spoke to him a few times about Boston and my experiences and how great the people are and the city and how great the fans are. How it’s the best place to play and he would be a huge part going forward if that’s what he wanted,” Pedroia said, per The Athletic.

Red Sox hoping Alex Bregman can follow in Dustin Pedroia's footsteps

Pedroia accomplished quite a bit during his tenure with Boston. He was a four-time All-Star who won Rookie of the Year in 2007, MVP in 2008, and was present for the team's three most recent World Series championships. Bregman is an accomplished player himself, having been a two-time All-Star who helped the Astros win two World Series titles during his time with the team.

Now, Bregman's goal will be to help the Red Sox win, while also potentially filling Pedroia's void at second base (assuming that's the path manager Alex Cora decides to take). Add in all of their other offseason moves, such as pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox for Garrett Crochet, and Bregman's addition could be the missing piece of the puzzle that helps Boston return to the postseason in 2025.