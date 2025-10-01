The Boston Red Sox opened the AL Wild Card Series with a 3-1 road win over the New York Yankees, powered by a dominant outing from ace Garrett Crochet. Making his postseason debut, Crochet struck out 11 over 7.2 innings and allowed just one run, silencing a hostile Yankee Stadium crowd that has shaken many before him.

Crochet’s composure stood out in a rivalry defined by intensity and noise. The clip of the southpaw's postgame comments, shared by SNY Yankees Videos on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed him offering respect to the venue's energy after Boston’s Game 1 win.

Garrett Crochet credits the Yankee Stadium crowd as an "electric atmosphere all night long" pic.twitter.com/G6mjf5NmaE — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The acknowledgment resonated with fans on both sides, adding a psychological wrinkle to this heated matchup. While the Yankee Stadium atmosphere was meant to intimidate, Crochet framed it as fuel, echoing manager Alex Cora’s pre-series comments about appreciating great baseball environments.

Game 1 featured all the hallmarks of October drama. The Yankees jumped ahead in the second inning with an Anthony Volpe solo home run, but the Red Sox vs. Yankees tension peaked late. Boston broke through in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida delivered a pinch-hit two-run single off Luke Weaver. Alex Bregman’s RBI double in the ninth provided insurance before Aroldis Chapman slammed the door on a bases-loaded jam to secure the save.

Crochet improved to 4-0 against the Yankees this season, building on his regular-season dominance. His postgame message about the crowd reinforced a bigger takeaway — this Red Sox team embraces pressure. The AL Wild Card Series continues Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, with Brayan Bello starting for Boston and Carlos Rodon set to pitch for New York as the Red Sox aim to complete the sweep.

Whether the respect from the southpaw fires up the crowd in Game 2 or simply cements his status as Boston’s new October ace, his Game 1 gem and calm postgame presence show why the Red Sox are confident about advancing.