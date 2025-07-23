With the Boston Red Sox preparing for the trade deadline, there are people in the baseball world wondering who the team can add to further improve their roster. While the rumors will continue to surround the Red Sox, some fans could theorize if the team will once again make a trade, likened to that of pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Boston traded for Crochet in December of last year and has been a standout this season, recording an 11-4 record to go along with a 2.19 ERA (third in MLB) and 165 strikeouts (first in MLB). In Jeff Passan's latest column for ESPN, he would theorize about the team going after Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan.

“Boston's everyday lineup is strong enough all the way around the diamond to chase upgrades,” Passan wrote. “The Red Sox have a glut of outfielders — the reason Duran is even being talked about — but manager Alex Cora has done yeoman's work to keep them all happy and in the lineup regularly. Their starting pitching behind Garrett Crochet has stabilized enough to keep them in contention for the postseason without sacrificing the prospect capital it would take to land Ryan.”

“When the Red Sox are playing well, they look like world beaters, and when they're not, they just look beat,” Passan continued. “Maybe they pony up to get Ryan, seeing it the same way they did in the four-prospect haul it took to land Crochet, but for now, at least, they simply haven't been willing to go there.”

Unclear plan for Red Sox at trade deadline

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As the Red Sox could be a dangerous team at the trade deadline, Passan would also talk about the scenario that the team stays pat and makes no changes, especially after making headlines in dealing star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Still, one has to wonder if Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has something under his sleeve.

“At this moment, the Red Sox are not inclined to engage in any large-scale deadline moves,” Passan wrote. “Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said the team wants to add after trading Devers, and while it would surprise no one if they did, Boston is an organization that deeply values operating efficiently, and a market like this is the epitome of inefficient. Holding now would speak to the Red Sox's comfort with their current roster and the exceptional price to bolster it.”

“At the same time, the Red Sox are weak enough in spots — non-Ceddanne Rafaela-and-Carlos Narvaez defense, baserunning — to acknowledge that this might not be the year to chase a player on an expiring contract such as Seth Lugo,” Passan continued.

It remains to be seen if the Red Sox will be active before the deadline on July 31.

More Boston Red Sox News
San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) in the field against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
Did Giants’ Rafael Devers subtly shade Red Sox after big night at 1st base?Alex House ·
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) after taking batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. MLB
MLB rumors: Red Sox’s ideal Jarren Duran trade as Padres, Phillies loomZachary Howell ·
Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field. MLB
MLB rumors: The Rays star Red Sox would love to land in tradeZachary Howell ·
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) watches from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park
MLB rumors: Red Sox’s trade deadline plan after standings surgeChristopher Hennessy ·
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals with designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) during the third inning at Fenway Park.
Red Sox star Alex Bregman sends ‘dangerous’ warning ahead of trade deadlineScotty White ·
Red Sox news: Walker Buehler sends urgent trade deadline message to front office
Red Sox starter Walker Buehler sends urgent trade deadline message to front officeChris Spiering ·