Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers turned heads earlier this season during his disagreement with the team. With the injury to Triston Casas leaving a hole at first base, Alex Cora asked the slugger if he would be open to moving to first base. Devers refused, saying that the team promised him he would be the DH after Alex Bregman replaced him at third. Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Beslow offered his thoughts on the ongoing conversations.

Beslow started with the Red Sox back in 2023. Since then, Boston has experienced a lot of turmoil, especially around Devers. Last season, the star was unhappy with how the team was doing. This season, the arguments between him and Boston has made Devers' highlights less exciting as they would be otherwise.

Breslow spoke about the situation, saying that at the end of the day, the decision made will be the best one for the team looking forward, according to MLB.com writer Ian Browne.

Article Continues Below

“I don’t think it makes a ton of sense to speak in certainties,” Breslow said. “The conversations are ongoing and productive, and like I've kind of answered every other question, the decision will be rooted in what we think is best for the team. Just about where he can have the greatest impact on our team. And I think a lot of that is nuanced, and probably best to stay between Raffy and [manager] Alex [Cora] and me, but the conversation is productive. I think that's the most important thing.”

Breslow, Devers, and Cora might be on different sides of the table right now, but their overall goal is the same. With Bregman's Red Sox return on the horizon, the team hopes to break their recent slide. In order to get to where they want to go in the playoffs, though, Devers and the team need to get back on the same page.