Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers turned heads earlier this season during his disagreement with the team. With the injury to Triston Casas leaving a hole at first base, Alex Cora asked the slugger if he would be open to moving to first base. Devers refused, saying that the team promised him he would be the DH after Alex Bregman replaced him at third. Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Beslow offered his thoughts on the ongoing conversations.

Beslow started with the Red Sox back in 2023. Since then, Boston has experienced a lot of turmoil, especially around Devers. Last season, the star was unhappy with how the team was doing. This season, the arguments between him and Boston has made Devers' highlights less exciting as they would be otherwise.

Breslow spoke about the situation, saying that at the end of the day, the decision made will be the best one for the team looking forward, according to MLB.com writer Ian Browne.

Article Continues Below
More Boston Red Sox News
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.
Red Sox’s Craig Breslow confirms Alex Cora’s job status amid 2025 strugglesZachary Weinberger ·
Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (39), right and Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) prepare for a hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field.
Red Sox’ Marcelo Mayer gets his flowers from Alex Cora after MLB call-upJordan Llanes ·
Roman Anthony (left) high fives teammate Marcelo Mayer during a Triple-A game.
Red Sox’ Marcelo Mayer endorses Roman Anthony for MLB call-upJosh Davis ·
Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (39), right and Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) prepare for a hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field.
Red Sox’ Marcelo Mayer makes insane catch vs. BravesYasmin Edañol ·
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.
Red Sox’s Liam Hendriks dealt unfortunate injury updateJoey Mistretta ·
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) fields the ball to start a double play during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
Red Sox’s 3 most disappointing players in 2025Zachary Howell ·

“I don’t think it makes a ton of sense to speak in certainties,” Breslow said. “The conversations are ongoing and productive, and like I've kind of answered every other question, the decision will be rooted in what we think is best for the team. Just about where he can have the greatest impact on our team. And I think a lot of that is nuanced, and probably best to stay between Raffy and [manager] Alex [Cora] and me, but the conversation is productive. I think that's the most important thing.”

Breslow, Devers, and Cora might be on different sides of the table right now, but their overall goal is the same. With Bregman's Red Sox return on the horizon, the team hopes to break their recent slide. In order to get to where they want to go in the playoffs, though, Devers and the team need to get back on the same page.