The Toronto Blue Jays are entering MLB Opening Day without their best player locked up for the long-term. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., one of the best players in baseball, is a free agent after this season. Guerrero and the Blue Jays have been in talks about a contract extension, but nothing has come to fruition. If the team gets concerned about the potential of losing the first baseman for nothing, then they might consider a trade. The Chicago Cubs seem like an ideal trading partner if it comes down to that.

Cubs trade proposal for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Cubs receive: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays receive: Matt Shaw (Cubs No. 1 prospect, MLB No. 19), Owen Caissie (Cubs No. 3, MLB No. 53), Jefferson Rojas (Cubs No. 7, MLB No. 96), Jack Neely (Cubs. No. 16)

As of now, Guerrero might not be on the trading block. Both he and the Blue Jays seem motivated to get a new contract done. The Canada native wants to be in Toronto long-term, and the Blue Jays want him to be their star player. The Blue Jays just put a new offer on the table, but the two sides still aren't close on an agreement, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

Now that the regular season has started, Guerrero might focus on his on-field play, meaning it might be hard to work out the details of a contract. The Blue Jays are at risk of him walking in free agency at season's end, so they might look to trade him for a huge haul.

The Cubs would be a great fit for Guerrero, and they certainly have the ammunition to get a deal done. Chicago has one of the best farm systems in baseball, highlighted by their league-leading seven top-100 prospects. It will take a handful of those young players to get a deal for Guerrero done. This trade proposal even includes Matt Shaw, the team's top-ranked prospect.

Additionally, the inclusion of Owen Caissie, Jefferson Rojas, and Jack Neely would make sense in this hypothetical blockbuster. The three top-100 prospects in this deal would help replenish the talent lost in a Guerrero trade for Toronto, as they are all position players. Meanwhile, the Cubs would love to add Guerrero, and he could be the player that gets them over the hump.

The Cubs already traded for Kyle Tucker, so they are clearly looking for hitting help. Guerrero batted to a .323 average and had 30 home runs in what was his fourth straight All-Star season last year. He'd slot right into the heart of the Chicago lineup if they were able to get a deal done. With how deep the team's farm system is, they might even be able to get away with only trading prospects while keeping the major league roster intact.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract status with the Blue Jays

With the regular season underway, it is becoming more and more likely that the Blue Jays will be forced to trade Guerrero. The first baseman had originally put a Feb. 18 deadline on extension talks, although it appears that the two sides have continued to try and work out a deal since then.

“I think we're going to sign him. I think we're going to extend him,” Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said on March 20, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “We have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome. Vlad wants to play his whole career as a Toronto Blue Jay. We want him to end his career in a Blue Jays uniform and be a true legacy player for the Toronto Blue Jays. That's a pretty good place to start.”

Juan Soto recently signed one of the biggest contracts in MLB history, and it appears that Guerrero wants his new deal to be in Soto's ballpark. The Blue Jays recently offered Guerrero less than $600 million over 14 years, though. It isn't quite clear how far off the two sides are on a new deal, but with each passing day, the league gets closer to Guerrero's impending free agency. If the Blue Jays are forced to trade their star, then there isn't a better fit for Guerrero than with the Cubs.