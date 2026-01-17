Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson made his MLB debut back in 2016. It's difficult to believe that the former Atlanta Braves infielder is set to enter his 11th season and 10th full season in the big leagues. At 31 years old, Swanson still feels “as young as ever,” something he recently said via CHGO Cubs.

Swanson, a two-time All-Star, had a down year offensively with the Cubs in 2025. He slashed just .244/.300/.417 across 159 games played. Yet, he was still a 4.5 WAR player, as he is still among the league's best defensive shortstops. It also wasn't all bad offensively, as the right-handed slugger hit 24 home runs and 24 doubles while also recording 20 stolen bases.

However, Swanson feels as though there's more to his game that he can unlock.

“There's a lot of heights that can still be reached with more of the veteran guys. Some people may call us veterans or older, but I still feel as young as ever,” Swanson said, via CHGO Cubs. “And like, excited to go and learn more things, and be better. I just feel like there's such another level to my game. And other guys on the team, they feel the same way, that there's heights that can be reached. You know, ceilings that haven't been met yet.”

The Cubs have had a busy offseason. Chicago previously traded for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and most recently signed third baseman Alex Bregman.

The team appears to be poised to compete for a National League Central division title. A bounce back season from Dansby Swanson would go a long way toward helping Chicago win the division and make a deep postseason run.