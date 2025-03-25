The Chicago Cubs made one of the biggest trades of the offseason. They sent a haul to the Houston Astros for outfielder Kyle Tucker, whose contract is expiring after this season. After the big trade and a monster season cut short by a freak injury last year, Tucker has high expectations. ESPN's David Schoenfield predicts that Tucker will join Sammy Sosa in Cubs franchise history when 2025 is said and done.

“The Cubs have had just one 30/30 player in franchise history — Sammy Sosa, who did it twice. Kyle Tucker not only gets there, but goes 40/30 (40 home runs and 30 stolen bases) and captures the non-Shohei Ohtani MVP Award, finishing second in MVP voting to the Dodgers' two-way star,” Schoenfield wrote.

Tucker has never had a 30-30 season but came painfully close two times. He hit 29 home runs and stole 30 bases in 2023, finishing fifth in MVP voting and winning the Silver Slugger. The year before, he hit 30 homers and swiped 25 bags. The Cubs have not had this type of talent in a generation.

That is why the Cubs gave up three solid pieces to bring Tucker in. If he has this type of season, they have to make a big effort to keep him next offseason.

The Cubs must pay off big offseason

Tucker was not the only addition to the Cubs' roster this year. Later in the winter, they hooked up with the Astros for another trade, bringing in closer Ryan Pressly. They dumped Cody Bellinger for pitcher Cody Poteet, signed infielders Justin Turner and Jon Berti, and brought in starter Colin Rea.

Last offseason, the Cubs made Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in baseball. They still finished ten games behind his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, in the NL Central. This year, they focused on the on-field product and could reap the benefits.

The National League got stronger this offseason and the Central is going through a youth movement. The Reds and Pirates both have solid young rosters and are looking to power out of long rebuilds. Milwaukee is bringing back a similar team, but the Cardinals are rebuilding.

Tucker immediately becomes the best hitter in the Cubs' lineup. If he joins Sammy Sosa in the franchise record books, the front office has to make a serious effort to bring him back. They did everything in their power to keep the 2016 core together, so they know what it will take to keep Tucker.