The Chicago Cubs made a big splash by acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros this past offseason. In the trade, the Cubs sent the Astros All-Star Isaac Paredes and star prospect Cam Smith, who proceeded to make the Opening Day roster after an impressive spring. With Tucker set to hit free agency next offseason, Chicago is facing a crucial 2025 campaign and a huge decision on what to do with him. USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale addressed the Cubs' predicament on Sunday, speaking to an executive about the situation.

“So, would you have rather have six years of Smith, Paredes and Bellinger,” one executive said, “or one year of Tucker? There’s a lot of pressure for them to keep Tucker now.”

In addition to the Tucker trade, Chicago essentially salary dumped Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. The Cubs waived Cody Poteet, the one player they received for Bellinger. That only adds to the stakes of the 2025 season, which is also the last of president Jed Hoyer's contract.

While many predicted Chicago to win the NL Central, a cohort of fans don't think they did enough to improve the roster in the offseason, even with the Tucker trade. If things don't go well, Hoyer could find himself out of a job.

Kyle Tucker's free agency

Then there's the matter of Tucker's free agency. The Cubs star is going to be one of the hottest targets on the market in the winter, and if he's going to stay put, owner Tom Ricketts better be prepared to pay up. The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently predicted that the Philadelphia Phillies would swoop in with a contract offer north of $600 million.

Would Ricketts have the stomach to offer that much? The Cubs owner has faced criticism over his frugality despite massive revenue streams and a loyal fan base.

Tucker had a rough spring and was relatively quiet through the first four games of the regular season, but he broke out in a big way on Saturday night with three hits, including a home run, and two RBI. The 28-year-old should have a big season and be ready to cash in.