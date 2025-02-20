Nolan Arenado trade rumors have swirled throughout the offseason, yet the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman has not been moved as of this story's writing. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros were among the ball clubs previously linked to the 33-year-old third baseman. However, could the Chicago Cubs pursue an Arenado trade?

Arenado was not interested in the Astros. The Yankees remain linked to him but it does not seem that a deal is anywhere near coming to fruition. Boston was arguably the favorite until the Alex Bregman signing. Since Bregman signed with the Red Sox, rumors have suggested that Arenado will remain with the Cardinals.

Buster Olney of ESPN recently mentioned the Cubs as a possible suitor, however.

“Clearly, the Cubs know that they can do more, and that they need more, which is why they chased Alex Bregman, and ownership has been taking criticism for not investing more in trying to take down a very winnable division,” Olney wrote in a recent ESPN article. “The payroll has plummeted below $200 million, very much in the middle of the 30-team landscape, so if a player becomes available to the Cubs — Nolan Arenado, perhaps? — they would seem to have the flexibility to do something.”

Will Cubs trade for Nolan Arenado?

The Cubs reportedly attempted to sign Bregman before he landed with the Red Sox. They have been linked to a number of players in trades and free agency. Chicago was able to acquire Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, but they seemingly have interest in adding even more stars.

One element to consider of a possible Cubs-Cardinals Arenado trade is that Chicago and St. Louis both play in the National League Central. They feature one of the most notable rivalries in the sport, so the Cardinals may be hesitant to negotiate a deal with the Cubs.

If Chicago presents a tempting enough offer, though, one has to imagine that St. Louis will at least listen.