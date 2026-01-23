The Chicago White Sox have been one of the more active teams throughout the offseason. After trading away Luis Robert Jr, the White Sox found a way to use some of their savings.

Chicago has signed right-hander Seranthony Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. He is expected to serve as the White Sox's closer in 2026.

Dominguez has made 40 saves over his seven-year MLB career, although 16 of them came when he was a rookie in 2018. The righty did register 11 saves in 2024 and has proven capable of handling the role. Still, Dominguez will be carry heavy responsibilities given the official closer title.

Even if his work didn't come in the ninth inning during the 2025 season, the relief pitcher still put up an impressive performance. He split time between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, appearing in 67 games total. Dominguez put up a 3.16 ERA and a 79/36 K/BB ratio. Over his entire seven years in the league, Dominguez holds a 3.50 ERA and 360/135 K/BB ratio.

While the White Sox are still building their roster, their latest addition gives them stability in the backend of the bullpen. Chicago's relief unit finished the 2025 campaign ranked 18th in ERA with a 4.16 mark. The White Sox are confident Dominguez can help them climb up the list while being a consistent figure in the ninth inning.

Chicago's roster is sure to keep changing prior to Opening Day. The front office is exploring all avenues for present and future success. In Dominguez, the White Sox have found their closer for at least the next two years.