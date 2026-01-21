On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox sent Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets in a trade. As a result, they saved $20 million, which was Robert's contract.

Therefore, White Sox GM Chris Getz made it clear that the money will be used to build the roster, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Last season, the White Sox finished in last place in the AL Central with a 60-102 record.

Meanwhile, they are making some notable moves during this offseason. In late December, Chicago signed outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who had previously played for the Atlanta Braves. Additionally, Chicago signed top pitcher Sean Newcomb to a one-year deal, one of the best free agents on the market.

However, their biggest move was signing Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami to a two-year, $34 million deal.

Last season, Robert finished with a batting average of .223, 14 home runs, 85 hits, and 83 RBIs.

Altogether, Chicago has to focus on three critical areas: pitching depth, the bullpen, and offensive impact.

According to Jordan Leandre of Just Baseball, the White Sox need to sign an effective left-handed hitter, sign reliever Danny Coulombe, and trade Korey Lee to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Out of all the options available, Leandre contends that the White Sox would be better off signing outfielder Michael Conforto, who has had struggles at the plate but can play right field.

Also, Coulombe is one of the best left-handed relievers on the market. Furthermore, he is affordable, having signed a $3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins last year.

Then, the White Sox should trade away backup catcher Korey Lee to the Phillies because they need a backup catcher. Additionally, Leandre argues that they could get 24-year-old starting pitcher Jean Cabrera in return.