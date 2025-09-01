No team needed to flip the calendar to September more than the Cincinnati Reds (70-68). Despite losing eight out of their last 10 games in August, Terry Francona's club entered the final month of the season with an opportunity to reset and regain momentum in the National League Wild Card race. Anguish seemed destined to pervade Great American Ball Park once again in Monday's Labor Day battle with the Toronto Blue Jays, but this underdog embodied the spirit of the holiday and tirelessly earned a desperately-needed 5-4 victory.

Reds fans anxiously sat through a ninth inning that perfectly encapsulated their team's roller coaster of a campaign. Cincinnati entered the final frame with a 2-1 lead, only to watch it quickly vanish after Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back home runs off closer Emilio Pagan. Facing another gut-punch to their postseason hopes, the Reds regrouped and imitated the Blue Jays' comeback ways in the bottom of the ninth.

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain each singled, TJ Friedl made it a 4-3 game with a ground-rule double and emerging right fielder/third baseman Noelvi Marte notched the walk-off base hit through the left side of the infield. Tommy Nance and Brendon Little could not solidify the Jays comeback, as John Schneider's bullpen once again faltered. The Reds nearly imploded and should have secured victory 20 minutes earlier, and yet, this thrilling triumph could actually be better in the long run.

Noelvi Marte walks it off for the @Reds in a WILD 9th inning in Cincinnati! 😳 pic.twitter.com/fhrnTUoJzE — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2025

Cincinnati is still extremely vulnerable heading down the final stretch, but it is also teeming with adrenaline after surviving a tense showdown with the American League East leaders. It is essential that this squad leaves this series with momentum and a decent shot at catching New York. The Reds still trail the Mets by four games for the final Wild Card slot, a deficit they can cut into or potentially erase when the two teams collide later this week.

If there is anything that can propel Cincy before these season-defining three nights in GABP, a late-game resurrection is probably it. This group would not have even taken a lead into the ninth if not for ace Hunter Greene. The terrific right-hander allowed only one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out seven batters and only walked one, putting the Reds in position to defeat the Blue Jays.

Cincinnati did not make it easy on itself, but thanks to Marte, Hayes and the rest of this scrappy lineup, it snatched a W right back from Toronto. Now this looks like a Francona-managed club. The Reds must stay on the attack on Tuesday.