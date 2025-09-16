“There’s no pressure. I’m just not doing really good right now. (Francona) is doing what’s best for the team (hitting him seventh).”

“We’ve got to win.”

“I’m good.”

The message was clear—no excuses. Just accountability. De La Cruz’s transparency showed maturity, especially when the stakes are sky-high in the NL Wild Card race. The Reds lineup saw production throughout, and De La Cruz still reached base three times, proving he can contribute even when the bat isn’t hot.

As September winds down and just a dozen games remain, the Reds will need every ounce of leadership and versatility they can get. Francona’s ability to make bold changes and De La Cruz’s willingness to accept them might just be the formula that pushes the club over the edge.