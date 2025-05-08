With the Cincinnati Reds facing the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, the team receives news regarding the status of Hunter Greene. While the Reds pitcher suffered a groin injury in his last outing after pitching three innings, it has been determined that he'll be put on the injured list, but there is a catch in regards to how much time he'll miss.

Cincinnati manager Terry Francona would say to the media that Greene would go on the IL, according to Charlie Goldsmith, even saying that “All things considered, he’ll be ok.” Goldsmith would also say via his X, formerly Twitter account, that Greene will miss a minimum of two starts.

He sustained the injury during the Reds' opening series game against the Braves on Wednesday night as he was amid an impressive start with six strikeouts in three innings. Greene spoke after the game about the outing where he spoke about feeling “fantastic” while also explaining why the situation “sucks.”

“I felt fantastic tonight,” Greene said via ESPN. “It sucks because the momentum was great, and all my stuff felt good. In the top of the fourth, my first two warmup pitches, I felt my groin grab, so I just didn't feel like I would be at my best, or really honestly, keep my team in it, continuing to throw if I stayed in.”

Reds' Hunter Greene looking to miss at least a few starts

As Greene is a big component of the Reds this season, an injury that can set him back would also do the same to the team as a whole. Still, the fact that it's likely to be a short stint on the IL should garner a breath of fresh air as Francona spoke about the bright side of Greene not popping his groin.

“We’ll know a heck of a lot more,” Francona said via MLB.com. “I don’t think anything happening to him is a good thing, but I don’t think it’s bad. Having him leave the game hurts.”

“I’m looking forward to going out this next week or so, however long it takes to get back on the mound,” Greene said Wednesday. “Obviously, I’m going to put my best foot forward on making sure I’m putting myself in the best position once I get back out there. Hopefully, I don’t have to miss any starts.”

While Greene will have to miss a few starts, which is against his wishes, it's best that it didn't turn out to be a long-term affair, as some even connected the injury to when the pitcher threw a season-high in the majors, 114 pitches. However, Greene doesn't believe that to be the case.

“I don't think so,” Greene said Wednesday. “I felt fantastic all the way up to that last pitch. The recovery was great this past week, going into tonight. I'd be really surprised if that had any correlation to tonight.”

Cincinnati is 19-19, which puts them third in the NL Central before Thursday's game against Atlanta.