With the Cincinnati Reds facing the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night to finish the series, the 4-3 victory on Wednesday would have some fans concerned due to the injury suffered by pitcher Hunter Greene. With the Reds having high hopes on Greene this season, one would have to wonder what the status of the 25-year-old pitcher.

Greene left the contest after suffering a right groin injury, which he will undergo tests on Thursday to see whether it's severe or a minor issue. The star spoke after the game about how great he felt during the game and what “sucks” about the entire situation according to ESPN.

“I felt fantastic tonight,” Greene said. “It sucks because the momentum was great and all my stuff felt good. In the top of the fourth, my first two warmup pitches, I felt my groin grab, so I just didn't feel like I would be at my best, or really, honestly, keep my team in it, continuing to throw if I stayed in. So that was the decision.”

Though it was a short stint of three innings, Greene was on pace for an impressive game with six strikeouts and allowing two hits on 53 pitches. On the season, Greene is pitching a 2.36 ERA to go along with 61 strikeouts (third in the MLB) and a 4-2 record as on top of manager Terry Francona saying he didn't “pop” his groin, there is a slight bright side to the situation.

“We’ll know a heck of a lot more,” Francona said. “I don’t think anything happening to him is a good thing, but I don’t think it’s bad. Having him leave the game hurts.”

Reds' Hunter Greene speaks further on his groin injury

The Reds have been dealing with other injuries, such as Tyler Callihan's gruesome-looking arm injury, so losing Greene to extended time would hurt the club. Greene's main goal during all of this is that he won't have to miss another start, but since it's his first groin injury, he doesn't want to make any official predictions.

“I’m looking forward to going out this next week or so, however long it takes to get back on the mound,” Greene said. “Obviously, I’m going to put my best foot forward on making sure I’m putting myself in the best position once I get back out there. Hopefully, I don’t have to miss any starts, but I don’t know what the future holds on this. I have to see what the MRI looks like tomorrow.”

He's coming off a 114-pitch outing, which is the most for any pitcher this season, as Greene spoke about whether there could be a correlation with this injury.

“I don't think so,” Green said Wednesday. “I felt fantastic all the way up to that last pitch. The recovery was great this past week, going into tonight. I'd be really surprised if that had any correlation to tonight.”

The Reds are currently 19-19, putting them third in the NL Central before Friday's contest against Atlanta.