The Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Tuesday to start a three-game series. Their pitching was dynamite, from Ben Lively to the bullpen. But the offense could not get it going until the ninth. The Guardians loaded the bases, and Nolan Jones won it on a walk-off walk. According to MLB Stats, this is the first walk-off walk in a 1-0 game since 2009.

The Guardians started the inning with a single from Carlos Santana. Then, White Sox closer Mike Clevinger walked the next two batters. That sent Jones to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs in a tie game. After working a full count, Jones walked and won the game. While the offense didn't exactly light the game on fire, a win is a win.

The last walk-off walk was on May 1, 2009, in a game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Russell Martin walked and Orlando Hudson scored to give Los Angeles the victory. Duaner Sanchez surrendered the walk for the Padres in an early-season loss.

For the White Sox, this is a brutal loss to continue a brutal stretch of baseball. For the Guardians, they got great pitching, which is exactly what they had last year. Can their offense improve?

The Guardians have elite pitching once again

At 4-6, the Guardians are struggling to start the year. They went to Anaheim to play the Angels and lost that series, which is a disappointing outcome for any AL team. Their home opener was Tuesday, and their pitching stood up to the test in front of their home crowd. This is especially true for the bullpen in Tuesday's game.

Cade Smith, Paul Sewald, Hunter Gaddis, and Emmanuel Clase came into the game for the Guardians, in that order. They did not allow a hit, let alone a run, to the White Sox over the four innings. That bullpen is the reason they won the AL Central and made the ALCS last year. With that crew shining early, things are looking up for Cleveland.

The Guardians did get some great offensive performances early in the season. Jose Ramirez had a three-homer day in Anaheim and put up seven runs on Opening Day against Kansas City. But to not scratch a run across until the final batter against the White Sox shows issues that could cost them the playoffs.

The Guardians and White Sox continue their series at 6:10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.