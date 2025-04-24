Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan knows how to impact his team when counted on both in terms of the game and being there for a teammate in the most heartwarming ways.

On Tuesday, Kwan called for a time before his at-bat in the first inning of the Guardians/Yankees game to do a gender reveal for teammate David Fry, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Kwan pulled out a pink wristband and placed it on his forearm to reveal that Fry and his wife, Rebekah, are expecting a baby girl.

After the Guardians defeated the Yankees 3-2, Kwan expressed the joy Fry felt, as he is out on the injury list after undergoing elbow surgery in November 2024.

“He was excited,” Kwan said. “His whole family was watching. He was hype, so that was really cool.”

Kwan said he collaborated with his wife, Samantha, on ideas for a gender reveal, with Samantha coming up with the wristband.

“I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I think that'd be super cool,’” he said. “Anything to involve David, because he's obviously going through some rehab stuff, and we wish he was here.”

Kwan is on a roll for the Guardians. He's batting .341 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. Fry is their utility who became an All-Star in 2024.

Kwan followed in the footsteps of other athletes who performed an elaborate gender reveal. In March, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reeves revealed the gender of his brother Spencer's expected child during a game against the Indiana Pacers.

Reeves wore pink shoes, revealing his brother was expecting a girl.

It is becoming a trend to put on well-choreographed gender reveals, which is especially prevalent in MLB.

MLB players doing in-game gender reveal

Aside from the Guardians, other team players have engaged in gender reveals while playing. On April 7, Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott wore a pink armband at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealing he and his wife Dru were expecting a girl.

Then Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper swung a blue bat from teammate Trea Turner, revealing he was expecting a baby boy during a Phillies/Giants game on April 14.