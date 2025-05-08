The Colorado Rockies' season is already off to a bad start. Bud Black's team had a rough month in April, and aren't turning things around in May. Thursday's blunder against the Detroit Tigers is the latest lowlight of their season. Hunter Goodman could handle a throw from the outfield, giving up a run to Javier Baez as he went to retrieve the ball from behind home plate.

In a matchup between teams at each end of MLB's spectrum, the Tigers jumped out to a lead in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. Spencer Torkelson had three RBIs in the game and Detroit was winning by nine runs after three innings. The play turning heads happened during the third inning, though, captured by Fox Sports.

Javy Báez scored on this error by the Rockies

Baez scored easily on the passed ball, tacking another run onto his team's massive lead. The Tigers are looking to complete a series sweep in Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies before heading home to face the Texas Rangers. Colorado, on the other hand, is looking to stop the bleeding of a four-game losing streak.

2025 is off to another underwhelming start for Colorado. The Rockies are still trying to get Kris Bryant to justify his big contract to try and prevent another ugly year. Players across Colorado's roster are being tossed around in trade rumors, and fans want their favorite Rockies to escape Coors Field once and of for all.

Goodman's fumble behind the plate is tough for Black and other Colorado coaches to stomach, but it isn't uncommon. The team is near the top of the league in errors over 30 games into the season. Their poor fielding is just another point against a roster trying to win games and grow under Black's leadership.

Matchups against team's like the Tigers will be rough for the Rockies all season. However, if they can find some young players able to contribute, they can take another step in their rebuild. For now, though, the team is tough to watch.