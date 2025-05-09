The Colorado Rockies are approaching historically bad territory, and Kyle Freeland has reached a breaking point. After the Rockioes' crushing 10-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers, which dropped them to a shocking 6-31, the veteran pitcher made an emotional appeal to the loyal Rockies fans.

“Keep believing in us. Keep riding.”

That six-word message, delivered with glassy eyes, was captured in a video posted by Guerilla Sports on X, formerly Twitter, after Game 1 of the doubleheader. The Rockies then dropped Game 2 as well, bringing their record to 6-31– tying the 1988 Orioles for the MLB worst start through 37 games.

Freeland, now 0-5 with a 6.41 ERA, isn't just enduring another tough season. He's watching the once-promising core of Colorado baseball dissolve into chaos. Once a key piece of the back-to-back playoff squads in 2017 and 2018, Freeland has become the face of a struggling Rockies pitching staff plagued by errors, inconsistency, and dwindling confidence.

A lowlight from the night came when a routine grounder slipped through the webbing of Ryan McMahon's glove– a former Glove Gold nominee– leading to yet another big inning for Detroit. It was the third defensive error of the day for Colorado, a sign that the issues stretch far beyond the mound.

“#Rockies Kyle Freeland, comparing what Tigers & Royals have done to turn things around: ‘What they're doing is right, what we're doing is wrong. And we're not winning baseball games. We're playing a bad brand of baseball, all the way around. Pitching, fielding, hitting,'” Patrick Saunders of the Detroit Post reported.

Freeland's honesty echoes the frustration of Rockies fans, who have watched the team drift toward a third-straight 100-loss season. With win total bets pulled off the board and playoff hopes already dashed, it's clear the Rockies are headed for a long summer. But if Freeland's heartfelt plea resonates, there might still be belief left in the stands– and in the clubhouse.