The Colorado Rockies are reportedly promoting top prospect Chase Dollander to the big league club, per MLB Pipeline. Rockies reporter Kelsey Wingert-Linch wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Dollander will make his MLB debut on Sunday against the Athletics.

“Bud Black just announced the #Rockies No. 1 prospect, Chase Dollander, will start the game on Sunday at Coors Field. It will be his MLB debut after being drafted 9th overall in the 1st round in 2023 out of The University of Tennessee,” Wingert-Linch wrote.

Dollander, 23, has a bright future without question. The Rockies have struggled in recent seasons and could use a new star on the roster.

Will Chase Dollander become Rockies' next ace?

According to MLB.com, Dollander entered the 2025 season as the No. 24 overall prospect in the sport. His fastball reaches up to 99 MPH and he also throws a slider, curveball and changeup. Dollander's slider is highly-regarded alongside his fastball.

As a young flame-throwing hurler, Dollander is still working on the command of his pitches. Many hard-throwing pitchers initially struggle with control. Dollander's stuff will play at the big league level, though. If he can continue to develop the command of his pitches then the Rockies may have their next ace.

Pitching in the elevation of Colorado at Coors Field has proven to be a difficult task over the years. The Rockies have desperately needed reliable pitching as a result. Perhaps Dollander will emerge as a star and find success despite the challenges of the elevation.

Colorado's offense has also endured its share of struggles. Former MVP Kris Bryant has dealt with injury trouble since joining the Rockies. Nevertheless, if the Rockies can develop enough pitching, the ball club could end up making a competitive run.

At the moment, the Rockies are preparing to begin a three-game series at home against the Athletics.