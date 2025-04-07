The Colorado Rockies once again appear to be one of the worst teams in the majors, crawling out to a 2-7 start, resulting in them already being six games behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings. As a result, a youth movement could already be underway in Colorado, as the team is reportedly set to promote one of their top prospects, outfielder Zac Veen.

Veen, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft, climbed the ranks last year all the way up to Triple-A, which is where he started the 2024 campaign at. After posting a .387 batting average while hitting one home run and driving in eight runs, Veen has already gotten the call to the majors, with Jordan Beck getting optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

“Rockies plan to promote outfielder Zac Veen on Tuesday and option Jordan Beck to Triple A, sources tell The Athletic. Veen, the ninth overall pick of the 2020 draft, will play the corner-outfield positions,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday night.

Rockies hoping Zac Veen can provide spark in wake of promotion

The Rockies called up their top prospect, right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander, on Friday, and they are now turning to Veen to help out their lineup. The No. 8 prospect in Colorado's farm system, Veen has shown the potential to be a do-it-all outfielder who can man either of the corner positions. Consistency will be the key for Veen, but he certainly looked the part early on in Triple-A this season.

Conversely, the Rockies will be sending another one of their talented youngsters back to the minors with Beck getting demoted. However, given how Colorado is already looking to see what they've got in some of their prospects, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him find his way back to the majors at some point this season. For now, though, Veen is going to be given a shot to make one of the corner outfield spots his own for the 2025 campaign and beyond.