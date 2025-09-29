The Detroit Tigers stumbled into the 2025 postseason after one of the most dramatic collapses in Major League Baseball history. Despite leading the American League Central by 15.5 games in July, Detroit (87–75) lost 13 of its final 16 games and finished September with a 7–17 (.292) record, the worst final-month mark by a playoff team since the World Series began in 1903, per MLB insider and columnist Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Their season ended on Sunday with a 4–3 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The defeat, combined with the Cleveland Guardians’ 9–8 extra-inning win over the Texas Rangers, officially gave Cleveland the AL Central crown. The Guardians not only erased Detroit’s massive midsummer advantage but also completed the largest comeback to win a division in MLB history.

For much of the year, Detroit looked unstoppable. They set a franchise record for wins before May and consistently paced the majors. They finished with strong home (46–35) and road (41–40) splits, but the late collapse erased months of dominance. The Tigers haven’t won the Central since 2014, while the Guardians took their second straight title and third in four years.

On Sunday, Detroit briefly appeared well-positioned to reclaim the division. Javier Baez launched his 12th homer of the season, a three-run shot in the fourth, to give the Tigers a 3–1 lead. But Boston immediately answered in the bottom half, with David Hamilton’s two-run homer and Jarren Duran’s RBI double, flipping the game. Earlier, Masataka Yoshida had opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first.

Detroit’s final opportunities came up short. In the seventh, Zach McKinstry grounded out with runners on the corners. In the ninth, after Trey Sweeney walked and Andy Ibanez singled, manager A.J. Hinch declined to use pinch-hitters Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler, or Jahmai Jones, instead resting them for the postseason. Jake Rogers struck out, and Parker Meadows flied out to seal the loss.

Chris Paddack, left off the upcoming Wild Card roster, started and allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4⅓ innings, finishing his Detroit stint with a 6.32 ERA in 12 appearances since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins. Relievers Paul Sewald (1⅔ scoreless) and Tanner Rainey (two scoreless) followed, but the Tigers never recovered.

Detroit's twilight slide laid bare their perennial woes against Cleveland. In the final dozen days, the Tigers succumbed in five of six contests to the Guardians, including a merciless sweep at Comerica Park. Now, the rivals will meet again immediately in the Wild Card round at Progressive Field. Detroit enters as the No. 6 seed for the second straight year, while Cleveland holds the No. 3 seed.

The best-of-three begins Tuesday, with the winner advancing to face the AL West champion Seattle Mariners.