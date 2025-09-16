The Detroit Tigers have been anxiously awaiting the return of outfielder Matt Vierling, from injury. It appears they may have to wait longer than expected.

“Matt Vierling (left oblique strain) has been shut down from his rehab assignment. He is undergoing further medical evaluation,” Detroit Free Press writer Evan Petzold wrote Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

Tigers management is trying to remain positive, as there aren't clear answers yet on what may happen.

“I'll stop short of staying it's a setback because I don't know that yet,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said, “but it clearly slowed down our plan for him.”

The slugger is dealing with an oblique strain. Vierling has a .239 batting average this season with one home run. He hasn't played since early August. Vierling is known as a spectacular defensive player.

Tigers hope for a strong finish to the 2025 regular season

Detroit leads the American League Central division this season. The Tigers have been one of the most consistent clubs in baseball, with 85 victories on the year.

Like most Major League Baseball teams, the wear and tear of a season can start to wear down players. The Tigers have cooled in recent months, due to injuries and other issues. Detroit has wins in just five of their last 10 games.

The club is hoping for a strong finish to the campaign, with the MLB playoffs looming. A number of the team's pitchers are dealing with injuries, including Paul Sewald. Even Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has battled through pain at times this season. Tigers fans hope the team can get healthy, aiming for a deep postseason run.

Due to their pitching injuries, the club is looking for the right mix of healthy arms. Detroit recalled left-hander Brant Hurter from Triple A on Tuesday. Hurter pitched for the Tigers earlier this season. He has posted a 2.45 ERA this year, with two saves.

The Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Detroit is expected to make some other roster moves in the days ahead. Time will tell how far this club can go in October.