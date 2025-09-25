The Houston Astros once sat atop the AL West, but their grip on the division has slipped away at the worst possible time. Yordan Alvarez and Josh Hader remain sidelined, and manager Joe Espada admitted their timelines are still unclear. Alvarez has yet to resume baseball activities, while Hader underwent fresh imaging two days ago. Espada confirmed that Hader’s shoulder is healing, but he still has not resumed throwing. Those updates cast doubt on the Astros chances of pushing into the MLB postseason.

The injuries to Yordan Alvarez and Hader have left the Astros without two of their most important pieces. Alvarez’s power has long carried the lineup, but his absence has left holes that the offense has struggled to cover. Josh Hader, acquired to lock down games in the ninth, cannot even begin a throwing program. Without them, Houston has looked vulnerable, and the standings reflect it. The Astros are now 84-74, trailing the Mariners at 89-69in the AL West. A lead that once looked comfortable has turned into a dangerous slide out of contention.

Espada’s updates did little to inspire optimism. The Astros are fighting with urgency, but every day without Alvarez and Hader adds pressure. Houston’s bullpen has been forced into matchups it cannot always control, and the lineup has lacked the consistent thump Alvarez provides. The results show up in late-inning losses and missed opportunities against division rivals. A once-proud October lock now sits in danger of watching the MLB postseason from home.

For fans, the frustration is building. The Astros controlled their fate for much of the summer, but September has brought collapse. The The Mariners have surged ahead, while the Rangers are already out of the race. Houston has no margin left, and time is running out. The absence of Alvarez and Hader highlights just how fragile the path to October can be. The Astros must find answers without their stars, or else this season will be remembered for a late stumble that ended a streak of postseason dominance.

Can the Astros rally one last time and keep their MLB postseason streak alive?