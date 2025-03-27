Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia is still dealing with an elbow injury. Manager Joe Espada provided an update on the pitcher before the Astros' Opening Day game against the New York Mets on Thursday, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Joe Espada called the first opinion on Luis Garcia's injured elbow ‘decent news,' but the Astros are still awaiting the second opinion,” Rome wrote on X, formerly Twitter

The Astros have dealt with injury trouble already in the spring. They are hoping to get healthy soon. It remains to be seen when Garcia will return, however.

The Astros are awaiting a second opinion despite Espada calling the first opinion “decent news.” It is also uncertain what that means. Espada did not call it good or bad news, so any potential timeline is especially unclear at the moment.

The Astros will wait until they get the second opinion before providing a potential injury return timeline. This will be a situation to closely monitor.

Garcia, 28, has pitched at the MLB level since 2020. He enjoyed breakout seasons in 2021 and 2022, recording a 3.48 ERA in the '21 campaign and a 3.72 ERA in the '22 season. He was limited to only six games pitched in 2023, though, and Garcia has not pitched in a big league game since the '23 campaign.

Garcia ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery after experiencing elbow concerns. After missing all of 2024 due to surgery recovery, uncertainty began to surface in reference to his status for 2025 Opening Day. It was ultimately revealed that Garcia would not be ready to begin the '25 season.

The Astros are hopeful he can return sooner rather than later. However, Garcia's timeline has yet to be revealed.

Houston will attempt to begin the new campaign on a positive note nonetheless. The Astros will host the New York Mets at 4:10 PM EST on Opening Day.