The Los Angeles Angels moved Mike Trout to the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Trout had returned to the Angels’ lineup this season after recovering from a torn meniscus in the same knee that cut his 2024 campaign short. Following the IL move, the Angels opted to bring back a veteran infielder on a Minor League deal.

Los Angeles re-signed J.D Davis on Friday, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X. After the contract restructure, Davis will return to the Angles but he’ll start by reporting to Triple-A Salt Lake, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic.

The Angels initially signed Davis to a Minor League contract in free agency this offseason. The 31-year-old first baseman began the year with the team’s Triple-A affiliate but he was called up to the majors when Yoan Moncada landed on the IL just two weeks into the 2025 season.

Moncada’s thumb injury gave Davis an opportunity to earn regular playing time with his new club after an ugly showing last season. In 2024, Davis slashed .218/.293/.338 with an 83 OPS+ and -0.4 bWAR in 46 games split between the Athletics and the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately, he was unable to improve his production at the plate early in 2025. Davis went just 1-9 in five games with the Angles before he was designated for assignment. However, he cleared waivers and was outrighted to the minors but opted to become a free agent. That allowed the Angels to re-sign Davis on a restructured deal. He’ll look to work himself back into form in Triple-A.

Trout, meanwhile, will miss a minimum of 10 games with his knee ailment. The team does not believe the injury is serious. But given Trout’s medical history, the team plans to give him as much rest as he needs to recover fully.

The Angels moved Trout from center to right field this season in an effort to keep him healthy by protecting him from the rigors of a more physically demanding defensive position. Trout was off to a healthy start in 2025, starting every game for LA before sustaining a bone bruise earlier this week.

In 29 games this season Trout has nine home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored. However, he’s slashing a disappointing .179/.264/.462 with an OPS+ of 102.