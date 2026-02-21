For the second consecutive spring training, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the exhibition season as defending champions. The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to capture their ninth world championship. As Los Angeles ramps up for their spring training opener, ace lefty Blake Snell could miss some time due to a shoulder injury. On Foul Territory Friday, team beat writer Jack Harris shared a potential timeline for Snell's return. The baseball show shared Harris' analysis via X, formerly Twitter.

"I think you'll see him back in the relatively early part of the season." The Dodgers are playing the cautious game with Blake Snell, says @ByJackHarris. pic.twitter.com/weWUzyHneq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 20, 2026

“I think you'll see him back in the relatively early part of the season,” Harris said on Foul Territory Friday afternoon.

Snell, who started Games 1 and 5 in addition to his Game 7 relief appearance, proved to be worth the investment in year one of his current five-season deal. Despite time on the IL, he was a critical piece of the Dodgers' rotation. Now, it looks as if he'll spend some more time on the shelf. Can Snell prove Harris' predicted timeline correct, returning in the season's first few weeks?

Dodgers look to three-peat as World Series champions in 2026

Even with Snell likely to start the season on the IL, the Dodgers have plenty of arms in reserve to counterbalance his absence. If the season started tomorrow, the rotation would feature Japanese superstars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki. Flame-throwing righty Tyler Glasnow and young gun Emmet Sheehan would round out the staff.

Based on their depth, it's safe to assume that the Dodgers will be careful with Snell. After all, his injury history is well known. However, when he's on the mound, Snell is one of the best starters in baseball. There's a reason why he's won a Cy Young Award in both the AL and NL. If he's back on the rubber based on Harris' prediction, then a run at a third Cy Young is certainly possible. If that happens, then don't be surprised to see Los Angeles square off against the AL champion for a third straight October.