For seemingly the first time in months, the Los Angeles Dodgers have more outfielders than they have playing time.

That's right, after largely sticking with the trio of Michal Conforto in left field, Andy Pages in center, and Teoscar Hernandez in right, Roberts is shaking things up following the return of Tommy Edman, giving the former St. Louis Cardinals utility man the regular nod in center field while largely shifting a long-time starter to the bench.

“Dave Roberts said, at least against LHP, this is how the OF could look moving forward Michael Conforto will still get ABs against RHP,” Jack Harris wrote on social media. “Teo/Pages could also flip corner OF spots, but Roberts said Teo’s RF defense has been “very good” since Colorado, so he’s keeping as is for now.”

Roberst also commented on Alex Call's future playing time for the Dodgers, noting that the mid-season trade acquisition has played well since coming over from the Washington Nationals and has earned playing time as well.

“I value Alex Call as well,” Roberts said via Dodgers Blue. “So I've got to make sure we keep him relevant and playing, because he's earned it too.”

Now, for Dodgers fans who have been questioning some of Roberts' managerial decisions all season long, this report is just what the Doc ordered. While Conforto has been a solid enough defender, he is among the worst offensive players in baseball, with all of the little things he did in San Francisco to earn a one-year $17 million contract seemingly falling by the wayside when he entered Los Angeles County.

And as for Hernandez? Well, his defense has been almost as bad, which, when coupled with an inconsistent bat, has cost the Dodgers almost as much as they've earned from playing him.

Will placing Edman in center field magically fix all of the Dodgers' issues? Not necessarily, but if he can play up to his typical standards, it will certainly help, as he's easily the best defensive center fielder on the team with enough offense to turn a series in LA's favor, as his NLCS MVP award clearly proves. With Conforto spending more time on the bench and a move to left field a possibility for Hernandez, the Dodgers might just get back on track at the best possible time.