Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced he would retire after the 2025 season. The 18th-year veteran took the mound Friday, facing the San Francisco Giants in his last-ever regular season home start.

Kershaw spent his entire remarkable career with the Dodgers. His Hall of Fame resume includes an NL MVP Award, the Triple Crown, three Cy Young Awards, five ERA titles, 11 All-Star Games and a World Series championship.

Kershaw has been so dominant for the Dodgers, he’s the only pitcher in MLB history with more scoreless starts than losses. The veteran lefty is making his 450th-career start Friday. He’s only lost 96 games in 18 years while recording 101 scoreless starts.

Considering Kershaw’s place in baseball history, as well as the Dodgers’ push for the division, fans expected to be able to watch Friday’s game. And many were unhappy to learn it was only available on Apple TV.

Fans missed Clayton Kershaw’s LA farewell

Kershaw got off to a rocky start against the Giants. Heliot Ramos hit a leadoff home run, giving San Francisco an early 1-0 lead. With friends and family in the stands to watch his final start in Los Angeles, Kershaw had an uneven performance. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings.

But his Dodgers teammates picked him up. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas hit home runs off Giants starter Robbie Ray, as LA took a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning. While Kershaw isn’t in line for his 223rd-career win, he also avoided his 97th loss.

Article Continues Below

Kershaw is scheduled to make one more start this season, against the Seattle Mariners on September 26. But Friday marked his final home outing. And many fans missed out on the memorable moment with access being restricted to Apple TV (with the exception of the first two innings, which were streamed for free).

Robert wrote:

“Los angeles fans that pay a shit load of money for spectrum to watch the dodgers are going to miss out kershaw's final game because its going to be on apple TV. Great way to reward dodgers fans and the city of LA that won't be able to see this game”

AT added:

“MLB needs to do the right thing and make this game free for everyone to watch… You just can’t have Kershaw’s last home start behind an Apple TV subscription”

Tim Corfman commented:

“Are you kidding me? They put Kershaw’s last game only on Apple +. SHAME on the Dodgers. SHAME on MLB. SHAME on Apple +. All of these entities OWE Dodgers fans a huge apology.”

How I watched Shohei and Mookie’s HR on Kershaw’s last start cuz this shit is on Apple TV. Come on man 😂 pic.twitter.com/1iGSMKoXHa — Sam D (@Sammy_GD) September 20, 2025