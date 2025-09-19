Clayton Kershaw has already cemented his place as one of the greatest pitchers in Los Angeles Dodgers history. A wild stat shows just how unique his career has been. Among more than 1,000 pitchers in MLB history to make at least 150 career starts, only Kershaw has been more likely to throw a scoreless start than to take a loss. As Clayton Kershaw nears retirement, the Dodgers ace continues to chase another World Series while adding historic milestones to his resume.

There have been over 1,000 pitchers in MLB history to make at least 150 career starts. Only one of them was more likely to deliver a scoreless start than he was to suffer a loss: Clayton Kershaw (101 scoreless starts, 96 losses as of now). pic.twitter.com/qBJGdYW57k — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The left-hander has 101 scoreless starts compared to 96 career losses. This stands as one of the wildest benchmarks in Clayton Kershaw's legendary MLB career. It is a reminder of his dominance, his consistency, and the way he has defined pitching excellence for nearly two decades.

The stat highlights a balance that very few pitchers have ever achieved. To finish with more scoreless starts than losses, Kershaw needed to combine durability with near-perfect command. It also reflects the trust the Dodgers have placed in him every time he takes the mound. In the modern game, many pitchers struggle with efficiency or health. Kershaw has been able to maintain both. That consistency has been a cornerstone of Los Angeles’ success in the NL West and beyond.

Article Continues Below

Kershaw’s record also sparks conversations about his overall legacy. The Dodgers have relied on his steady arm to keep them in contention for years. His postseason battles have only added to his story. Some critics have pointed to his mixed playoff resume. However, the lefty’s 2020 World Series triumph finally gave him the championship that had eluded him for so long. That title silenced many doubters and gave his career the defining moment it deserved.

For the Dodgers, Kershaw remains a symbol of excellence and stability. Younger pitchers look up to him, and his presence carries weight. Milestones like this one separate him from his peers and secure his place among the greatest in MLB history. Having more scoreless starts than losses is a stat that will endure well past his retirement. Yet even as his career winds down, Kershaw and the Dodgers stay focused on the chase for another World Series and more October memories.

Will Clayton Kershaw cap his legendary career with one last World Series crown?