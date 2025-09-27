As the Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up the 2025 regular season with a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners, one of the club’s biggest stars is drawing attention for something away from the field. After playing a key role in helping the Dodgers clinch the NL West title, Mookie Betts has taken up a new hobby that just might catch the interest of country music star Morgan Wallen.

A fan on social media shared a surprising update about Betts. User tswood42 (@tim_ellenwood) took to X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing the 3-time World Series champion recently started playing the guitar and has already learned two notable tracks.

“Is there anything Mookie Betts can’t do? He picked up the guitar a month ago and can already play Wagon Wheel and I’m The Problem #Dodgers”

The timing adds intrigue. Betts is currently out of the lineup this afternoon, with just two games remaining before the postseason begins. Whether he’s resting or resetting, the off-field hobby is a personal twist on what’s been a challenging season.

Betts’ new hobby comes at the end of a season he has openly called difficult, marked by injuries and stretches of inconsistency. The guitar storyline surfaced as he entered the final weekend with a .262 batting average, 20 home runs, and 82 RBIs across 148 games. While solid, those numbers fall short of the elite production fans typically expect from a former MVP.

Choosing to learn a song by Wallen—particularly “I’m The Problem”—adds a layer of self-awareness and reflection that makes the moment stand out. It also serves as a reminder that even elite athletes need outlets to cope with the grind of a long season.

With Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman carrying the offense, the Dodgers postseason outlook remains strong. But with postseason baseball about to begin, Betts’ role—and his rhythm—could be the difference between an early exit or a push toward back-to-back World Series championships for the Dodger Blue.