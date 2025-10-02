The Los Angeles Dodgers had reason to party in wild-card style, and Shohei Ohtani made sure the celebration was soaked in champagne. To set the tone, Ohtani doused Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki after their dominant performances helped send the Dodgers past the Reds. For Dodgers fans, it was more than just a win. It was a moment to remember and a glimpse of how far this team can go.

Shohei covering Yoshinobu and Roki in champagne. 😂 pic.twitter.com/V0ezUKAWnf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto got the ball for Game 2 and delivered like a veteran. He tossed 6⅔ innings, allowed just two unearned runs, gave up four hits, walked two, and struck out nine. Notably, he didn’t allow an earned run. His escape from trouble in the sixth became a highlight. As a result, that start gave the bullpen room to breathe and shifted momentum firmly toward Los Angeles.

Later in the ninth, Roki Sasaki, in his first MLB postseason appearance, closed it out neatly. He threw a 1-2-3 inning, facing just three batters, no hits, no runs, perfect execution under pressure. For a young pitcher making his postseason debut, it was the type of performance that can define confidence moving forward.

Offensively, the Dodgers jumped early on the Reds. Although they trailed 2–0 out of the first, they batted back in the third and fourth. In particular, key hits from Kike Hernandez and Miguel Rojas sparked the comeback. By the sixth inning, Ohtani, Betts, and Teoscar Hernández drove in runs to push the lead. By inning’s end, they led 7–2 and never looked back.

Even so, the Reds did rally a bit, scoring two more in the eighth. However, relief arms held strong. Alex Vesia escaped a two-out, bases loaded jam, preserving the four-run lead. Finally, Sasaki sealed the sweep in style.

After it was over, Shohei Ohtani ambushed Yamamoto and Sasaki with the bubbly. Ultimately, the moment captured not just victory, but also the unity of that Japanese trio on the Dodgers. This sweep over the Reds now sends Los Angeles into the NL Division Series with momentum, swagger, and a memorable champagne bath that players and fans alike will talk about long after October.